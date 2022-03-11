Limpopo court locks up rapist, abusive stepdad ’who cannot be rehabilitated’

Pretoria - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo on Friday welcomed the hefty sentence handed down by the Mankweng Regional Court to a stepfather who raped his stepdaughter, and severely assaulting the other child who was four, and the mother of the children. Regional spokesperson for the NPA in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the 43-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect the victims, was sentenced to nine life terms in jail.

“The court has sentenced Kingtoff (not his real name), a 43-year old man of Nobody Ga Mothapo (village) to nine life imprisonment for the rape of his 10-year-old stepdaughter, three years imprisonment for common assault, 10 years imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the victim’s younger sister, who was four-years-old at the time, and six years imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on his wife,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. The court heard that between 2015 and November 2016, Kingtoff poured paraffin on the victim’s younger sister who was four at the time, and set her alight. “She suffered serious burns all over her body. The mother was not at home at the time. The accused did not take the child for medical attention until she healed naturally,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

On another occasion, Kingtoff assaulted the mother and the child with a trowel and they suffered serious injuries. They, to, did not receive any medical attention after this incident. Malabi-Dzhangi said the elder daughter would inform her mother each time Kingtoff raped her, and she would mark the dates on the calendar. “The child will be called into a room, where the accused will forcefully undress and rape her. Whenever the mother confronted the accused about raping the victim, the accused would assault her too. Accused never allowed the children to go and play without his permission or their mother to go out without his permission..

“All the incidents were reported to the police, but the accused was never arrested until the matter was reported again to the police in November 2016, after the teachers noticed the injuries on the child’s body,” she said. Malabi-Dzhangi said the children’s school performance deteriorated and they repeated grades. “They are unable to talk about the incident as it reminds them of the trauma. During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges,” Malabi-Dzhangi.

The state, represented by Adv. Makgomothi Masehela led the evidence of five witnesses, including two forensic nurses who testified about the genital injuries sustained by the victim. “The case was challenging, in that the victim was 10-years-old when she was raped and no DNA results were available at the time of the trial. The Victim Impact Report of the victim that was prepared with the assistance of the Social Worker from Mankweng Thuthuzela Care Centre, Mmatjatji Ngoasheng, was handed in during sentencing,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. “The mother of the victim reported that the accused would lock them in the house, and denied contact with relatives and neighbours. They would use buckets to relieve themselves while waiting for the accused to come back and unlock the doors,” she said.

Medical reports submitted to the courts also indicate that the mother will not be able to bear other children because she suffered serious damage to her womb. The pre-sentencing report for the 43-year-old man was also handed in, and the probation officer Maphela Sefalafala recommended that Kingtoff be sentenced to nine life terms for the rape incidents. “Presiding officer in the case, Fanie Reynolds, could not find any compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for rape as prescribed.

“The presiding officer remarked that the accused’s actions are shocking and inconceivable, and the accused may not be rehabilitated,” Malabi-Dzhangi. The director of public prosecutions in Limpopo has also welcomed the sentence, adding that it will serve as a deterrent to abusive stepfathers. She also thanked the investigating officer Sergeant Chuene Selolo for “outstanding work” in probing the case to its finality.