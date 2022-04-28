Limpopo farmer accused of shooting at couple, injuring the woman, insists he was ‘shooting at hippos’

Pretoria – A 77-year-old Limpopo farmer has been arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly fired shots in the direction of a couple who were fishing along the Mogol River, in Lephalale, Limpopo. A police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi, said the incident happened on Tuesday – a day before Freedom Day.

“During the incident, a 38-year-old woman sustained a bullet wound. Her partner managed to hide and he immediately informed the police and emergency services. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and the police investigations ensued,” said Seabi. “The arrested suspect alleged that he was shooting at the animals, hippopotamus.” A Limpopo farmer who shot at a couple, injuring the woman, told police that he was shooting at hippos. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives Police seized two rifles, one revolver, one pistol and two airguns when they arrested the 77-year-old.

“Police opened cases of attempted murder,” said Seabi. Meanwhile, Limpopo SAPS commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has called upon community members to be responsible when handling firearms. She also appealed to the victims to “stay calm and afford the police the space to do their investigations”.

The 77-year-old was due to appear in court on Thursday. In 2017, a Limpopo farmer allegedly shot and wounded a farmworker with a pellet gun, after allegedly mistaking him for a monkey. At the time, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said 55-year-old Mathanene Ishmael was returning from a storeroom, riding his bicycle, when the farmer allegedly shot him in the head.

“The suspect claimed he mistook him for a monkey.” Ishmael was rushed to hospital. IOL