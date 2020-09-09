Limpopo father, accused of murdering his four children with an axe, appears in court

Former Limpopo lawyer Senyatsi Lucas Phasha, who is alleged to have killed his four children, three with an axe and the youngest child with a huge stone, appeared in the Polokwane high court on Wednesday.

Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Phasha appeared on Wednesday with his new legal representative, advocate Mkhize, from the Johannesburg Bar council.

“He allegedly killed his four children after accusing his wife of cheating.

“Before the murder, Phasha had posted a series of tirades on Facebook, blaming his wife for cheating on him and in the process infecting him with HIV and warned that she will never see the children again.

“The children were Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 3,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.