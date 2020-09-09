Limpopo father, accused of murdering his four children with an axe, appears in court
Former Limpopo lawyer Senyatsi Lucas Phasha, who is alleged to have killed his four children, three with an axe and the youngest child with a huge stone, appeared in the Polokwane high court on Wednesday.
Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Phasha appeared on Wednesday with his new legal representative, advocate Mkhize, from the Johannesburg Bar council.
“He allegedly killed his four children after accusing his wife of cheating.
“Before the murder, Phasha had posted a series of tirades on Facebook, blaming his wife for cheating on him and in the process infecting him with HIV and warned that she will never see the children again.
“The children were Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 3,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.
“He wrote: ’I am very angry at her, her friends and her lovers.’ He also posted a picture of his wife and wrote: ’HIV positive, pregnant, sleeping with men.'”
At the time, Phasha was reportedly on parole for murdering a neighbour's child when he turned on his children.
“He was arrested during a well-coordinated operation that involved the provincial tracking team assisted by the local police. The case was postponed from 15 to 19 March, 2021, for trial in the Polokwane high court,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.
ANA