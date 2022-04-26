Limpopo man rapes his sister’s six-year-old daughter and offers her R1 to keep the ordeal secret

Pretoria – The Mankweng Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced a 27-year-old man, to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping his six-year-old niece in Westenburg, Polokwane. The identity of the accused cannot be revealed to protect the minor victim.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the uncle tried to give the six-year-old R1, and she denied it. “The court heard that on 21 September 2020, the victim was playing at home when the accused called the victim to his shack. The accused then grabbed the victim and raped her,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. “He threatened her not to tell anyone about what happened and gave her R1 to keep it a secret but the victim denied it. The victim reported the incident to her mother after she had some pimples on her genitals, she was then taken to the hospital where the rape was confirmed.”

The hospital alerted the police and the accused uncle was arrested. “During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty by denying the allegations. However, Advocate Makgomothi Masehela had to prove the case, and link the accused to the offence,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. “The J88 was also handed in to corroborate the evidence of the doctor, who testified about the injuries the victim sustained throughout the ordeal. The mother told the court that she noticed strange behaviour in her child. She further told the court about the pain of having her child raped by her brother.”

During sentencing, Masehela urged the court to impose a harsh sentence, as cases of gender-based violence are prevalent in South Africa. “He further stated that the accused showed no remorse for his actions and therefore the courts must protect the community from such people. The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment,” Malabi-Dzhangi narrated. The court ordered that the uncle’s name be entered into the National Sexual Offences Register. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The NPA has welcomed the sentence. IOL