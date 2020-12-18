Limpopo police rubbish claims of armed men in Golf 7s, impersonating cops and terrorising residents

By Ndinannyi Mpilo Johannesburg - Limpopo police have rubbished reports that there are armed people driving around in VW Golf 7s in the province, impersonating police officers and terrorising community members. This comes after voice clips circulated on social media, warning people against the alleged robbers. In one of the voice notes, a man can be heard explaining that the alleged criminals are travelling with both branded and unbranded police vehicles. The man continues to say the perpetrators are in full police uniform and targeting vehicles carrying goods and going towards the Beitbridge border gate. Police have dismissed the authenticity of the voice notes, stating that the cars were actually officially deployed vehicles with police inside and carrying out their duties.

Limpopo Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said they were aware of these vehicles in the province and that the occupants were actually law enforcement officers, not criminals.

"We are already in the midst of the festive season period and police deployments have been heightened across the province to deal with criminal activities that often increase during this time. Police use both marked and unmarked vehicles when fighting the scourge of crime.

"We therefore urge motorists and community members in general not to be alarmed by these voice clips on social media as these are law enforcement officers doing their job and not criminals impersonating police officers," said Mojapelo

"We are however, aware of the possibility that certain individuals may take advantage, as it had happened in the past, and impersonate police officers with the aim of attempting to commit crime," Mojapelo said

Mojapelo urged people to report acts of crime to their nearest police stations.

“Anyone with suspicion about people pretending to be law enforcement officers and committing crimes may call the Crime Stop number 0860010111,” he said.

