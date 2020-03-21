Lindiwe Zulu apologises for coronavirus Instagram video

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has apologised over her social media post that she was struggling to stay at her home due to the coronavirus. Zulu’s post on her Instagram account showed her saying the coronavirus must go away while walking in a public space. President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to practice social distancing to minimise the risk of contracting the virus. Zulu said on Saturday she apologised for her actions. She said like all other South Africans she was frustrated by the impact the virus has on the economy.

Minister starts a defiance campaign! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EJrzXV0s6r — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) March 21, 2020

“My statement does not in any way seek to undermine the severity of the virus. I wish to reiterate my commitment to the guidelines and safety precautions as prescribed by President Cyril Ramaphosa,” said Zulu in a statement.

She said she joined Ramaphosa and fellow Cabinet ministers to fight the spread of the virus.

She will continue to do this.

“We have to do all we can to beat this virus and bring our economy back to sustainability,” said Zulu.

On Saturday, South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 240 with the Eastern Cape recording its first case. South African have been urged to stay at home , practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly to prevent the spread of the virus.

More than 280 000 people world-wide had contracted the virus by Saturday with 11 888 deaths being recorded. A total of 93 602 people had recovered according the website, worldmeters.info that has been live tracking the spread of the virus.

Daily News