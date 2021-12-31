LIVE FEED: Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s body lies in state for second day at St George’s Cathedral

By Ntombi Nkosi, Tarryn Leigh Solomons, Mayibongwe Maqhina and Jehran Naidoo ARCHBISHOP Desmond Mpilo Tutu will on Friday lie in state one last time before his remains are interred.

As organisers tie down preparations ahead of his final send-off tomorrow at the St George’s Cathedral, tributes have continued to pour in from local and world leaders, family friends and ordinary folk who were inspired by the influential religious leader. A heavy downpour did nothing to dampen the spirits of the young and old who arrived early yesterday morning to view Tutu's coffin at the church. “He meant so much to us. He helped us with our spiritual and political journey,” said Veronica Coulson, who arrived early for the viewing. She added it was important for her to take the time out to honour a man who fought against the injustices in the country.

Reverend Derick Marco said Tutu played a critical part in his life. “I was part of the Struggle. The Cathedral has become a part of my home. The archbishop, together with Dr Alan Boesak, is a critical part of our lives." Meanwhile, in other parts of the country, many church communities used the day to celebrate Tutu’s life.

In the North West scores of mourners from various churches came out to pay tribute to the late archbishop at an open field where his family home in Matlosana, Klerksdorp, once stood.

Proceedings began with a wreath-laying ceremony conducted by North West Premier Bushy Maape alongside Matlosana Municipality mayor James Tsolela. Those in attendance also planted trees. South African Council of Churches chairperson and the diocese of Klerksdorp, Bishop Victor Phalana, said the event was held to remember Tutu’s contribution to building a non-racial South Africa.

“He was born here. We understand it was a mixed-race (area) but because of forced removals, his family had to be moved away from here. At about the age of 12, they moved to Johannesburg,” said Phalana. He added that they were proud that Tutu had his roots in Klerksdorp and that they were looking forward to developing the Desmond Tutu Heritage sight in the area. In Pretoria, secretary-general of the South African Interfaith Council Ashwin Trikamjee said that the late Anglican archbishop loved soccer and would never miss the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Trikamjee, who was the former chairperson of the National Soccer League (now the PSL), was speaking during a virtual tribute during an interfaith memorial service held in honour of Tutu at the St Albans Martyr Cathedral. The service featured readings from all walks of faith, with the main sermon delivered by Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, general secretary of the South African Council of Churches (SACC). Back at Tutu's home in Milnerton, Cape Town, Western Cape provincial legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela, who arrived at the home to pay his respects and pass his condolences to Tutu’s widow and children said the provincial Parliament would look at various measures to ensure there Tutu's legacy is preserved.

“We don’t want to have a knee-jerk reaction. His death has just occurred,” Mnqasela said. “What we need to do is to have a lasting legacy and a symbol that will truly emulate the life of the giant of his stature. That is something as Parliament we are to look at,” he said. The day ended in an intimate ceremony held in the city centre.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the event included former Ireland president Mary Robinson, former South African first lady Graça Machel, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and Member of Parliament Mandla Mandela, among others. Robinson reflected on her friendship with the Arch as the two served in The Elders while Zelda la Grange, former PA and long-time friend of Nelson Mandela, reminisced on how the Arch had the ability to make people feel at home in his presence. Tutu’s funeral service will begin at 10am tomorrow and President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.