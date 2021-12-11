LOOK: Lalela Mswane dazzles in Miss Universe prelim rounds

Durban - Miss SA Lalela Mswane was a sight to behold at the Miss Universe pageant. She took part in the National Costume Show and Preliminary Live competition hosted on Friday. Despite widespread outrage over her participation in the pageant held in Israel, Mswane jetted off to the event late last month.

In a statement shared on the Miss SA page before her departure, Mswane said being Miss South Africa is not only an honour but also a huge responsibility and she is determined to serve the country proudly in the best way that she can. "Beyond being granted a national platform during my reign to have a wider reach when tackling the economic and social issues which I have committed myself to, the title also comes with the opportunity to represent our country on an international platform along with women from all walks of life, all coming together to affect positive change in the causes they are passionate about and advocate for. "I stand today as an empowered woman because of so many before me who fought for our voices to be heard. I feel my duty is to do the same for the women of the past, the women of today and the women to come.

“There is no greater time to shed light on issues affecting women, to choose courage over comfort and to be steadfast in my beliefs regarding the advancement of women and our rights. "I view my participation in the pageant as a unique opportunity to not only do just that but to also be part of, and hopefully contribute to, a process of dialogue and peace. "I am deeply thankful to all the amazing people who have supported and uplifted me and brought me joy and comfort during the lead up to this moment. I wish to compete with the support of South Africans and do my country proud," she said.

Picture: Miss SA Facebook page

Picture: Miss SA Facebook page Picture: Miss SA Facebook page