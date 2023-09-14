LOOK: Luxury leisure resort Club Med coming to South Africa – and its home is in KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal North Coast will soon be home to South Africa’s first Club Med holiday resort in an investment that will be more than R2 billion. Construction of the luxury leisure resort, Club Med Tinley, will begin next year, and will open its doors in the beach town of Tinley Manor in 2026.

It promises a memorable South African beach and bush experience, providing guests with the opportunity to reconnect with nature and the wild. The resort will also feature a surf-lifestyle concept for healthy beach holidays and will be shaped by art and local culture. Picture: Collins Residential In addition, guests will have the chance to embark on a safari experience to discover the wildlife of Africa.

Club Med Tinley is anticipated to generate more than 800 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs, invigorating the local economy and empowering individuals and families with newfound opportunities. The project will also employ 1,200 construction workers. Developers Collins Residential Consortium, which is bringing this dream to life in partnership with the operators, Club Med, says this first-of-its-kind all-inclusive resort in the country is poised to make contributions to the region, ushering in opportunities for job creation and sustainable growth. Picture: Collins Residential

Construction will begin in early 2024 and is estimated to take 28 months. The expected opening will be in July 2026. The Beach Resort will offer panoramic views of pristine beaches and coastal dunes while carrying a strong flair of the African continent. The resort interiors, entertainment, and even food and beverages will be inspired by the location, climate, and cultures of Southern Africa. The resort will feature fun family activities including a world-class kids clubs with tailored facilities and certified staff for children from four months old. The developer says activities and sports are an integral part of the Club Med DNA and expertise, and active guests can expect a diverse array of land and water activities.

Picture: Collins Residential “One will find sporting sites and professional (operators) who aim to have you discover new sports or improve your skills. With an all-inclusive holiday at Club Med Tinley, holidaymakers can enjoy sailing, surfing, diving, snorkelling, the very first Surf School at Club Med (for adults and kids), padel tennis, beach rugby, beach volley, bocce ball fields, archery, team building activities, and a wellness centre. “For those looking for a wellness retreat, the resort will offer an indulgent spa, fitness centre with several classes every day, a yoga school, and an adult-only Zen pool and bar where you can find the perfect peace, relaxation and rejuvenation.”

Picture: Collins Residential Club Med Tinley will also offer a shopping experience as well as gourmet food and beverages at either the restaurant, bar or the wine corner. In this location, entertainment, artistic performances and live music will happen both during daytime and evening. In contrast, the Exclusive Collection space will provide an oasis of tranquillity and indulgence with a serene lounge area, refined bar, luxurious pool, and a large range of exclusive services. In addition to the idyllic beach experience, Collins Residential says guests at Club Med Tinley will have the opportunity to stay at a Big-5 game reserve, located 3,5 hours by road or a 40-minute flight from the resort. Here, an 80-room lodge will be developed to Club Med standards in order to offer guests a dual beach and safari experience during their stay.

Club Med Tinley site development plan. Picture: Collins Residential Club Med commits to eco-certifying the construction of all its new Resorts with BREEAM or their local equivalent. Furthermore, it will adhere to Green Globe standards: an international and independent sustainable tourism certification. A notable aspect of this project is the collaboration between Club Med and Agrisud, a distinguished non-profit organisation. Together, they are committed to fostering the growth and development of local businesses within the resort's supply chain, thereby driving inclusive growth within the community and nurturing sustainable livelihoods.