Looking for your dream job? Four things that will you the edge to future employers

With South Africa’s unemployment rate being high and jobs in the country are few and far between, the job market is difficult. Whether you have just graduated and are looking for your first job, making the switch from one job to another job or you have just lost your job and are looking for another job, getting a new job may be a challenge.

Lyndy van den Barselaar, managing director, ManpowerGroup SA, said that in a competitive job market, job seekers are constantly looking for new ways to make a lasting, positive impression upon their interviewers and set themselves apart from the other candidates. Nkosinathi Mahlangu, Youth Employment Portfolio Head at Momentum Metropolitan, shares four ways people land their dream jobs. Bring your CV A-game

Your CV is the first thing that a prospective employer sees, so you need to ensure that it is top-notch, thorough, and showcases your skills in 30 to 60 seconds. During that time, your main aim should be to wow the employer. Make sure that your CV includes the basics, including your name, contact details, ID number, the area you live in, and whether you have a driver’s licence. It should also include your education details, employment history, and any achievements, as well as a personal summary or career objective summary that lists your skills, strengths, and career goals.

"Keep it brief, punchy, and sell yourself—but don’t come across as arrogant," Mahlangu said. Tips for success: – Keep your CV short; this means that it should not be more than two A4 pages

– Ensure that the format is consistent and that there are no typos or grammatical errors, as this can deter employers. If you are not feeling confident, ask a friend to proofread it or try a free online tool such as Grammarly. – Change up your CV for each application to make it as relevant as possible to the job position you are applying for. According to Nicol Myburgh, HCM business unit head at CRS Technologies, job seekers must be sure of the information they put on their CVs because if anything is untrue, you could be sued.

Myburgh said employers have the right to legal recourse if your qualifications, skills, or experience are misrepresented. Keep your cover letter sharp While sending the same cover letter to many companies can save you time, it can also decrease your chances of getting a job. Instead, customising your cover letter for each job application will help you stand out. Always address the recipient by name in your letter rather than Sir or Madam.

Mahlangu said: "Do some research on the company and learn about their business needs, company culture, and what they expect from the person fulfilling the position you’re after." Your cover letter should clearly state what value you can bring to their company instead of focusing on what you will get from the role. Get ready to be your best self

Here are three tips to help you prepare for the interview and present yourself in the best possible light. – Be presentable. While the accepted attire differs across industries, job applicants should dress smart or smart-casual, making sure their hair and nails are neat, shoes are clean, clothes are ironed, etc. – Be prepared: You can do this by doing research on the company your interview is at, knowing your CV, and practising your answers to the questions likely to be asked.

– Be courteous: Arrive 10–15 minutes early for your interview and make sure your phone is on silent. Know the name of the person interviewing you, and when you meet them, shake their hand firmly and greet them warmly while making eye contact. Interview time Job applicants need to remember that after landing an interview, their work is not done. Now they need to shift their focus to the job interview process.

Mahlangu said that nerves on the day of the interview are good because the adrenalin can even assist you in keeping you sharp when it's crunch time. Employers expect that candidates will be a little nervous, but there are a few tactics you can employ to manage your nervousness. – Slow down, take a breath, and don’t rush when answering complex questions.

– Stay calm and listen carefully, ensuring that you don’t spiral into a monologue where you are talking at the interviewer rather than with them. – Answer questions confidently, be friendly, courteous, concise, and above all, honest. Remember, there is a fine line between being confident and being overconfident. – Asking questions will show your interest in the company and help keep things conversational.

– After the interview, send a thank-you email with any job references or materials you promised to share. Mahlangu said, "Even if you don’t land the job, each interview will help refine your interview skills." "Should you not be appointed, always remain professional and consider politely asking for feedback; if you take this information constructively, you can use it to improve your presentation for future interviews."