Lulu's story - a tale of inspiration worth telling

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain couple from Cape Town who fell head over heels for a beautiful little girl launched a book titled: Lulu - an adventure and fun series two weeks ago. Rodney and Tracey Brown from Westridge have been co-parenting alongside the biological family of the ever vibrant two-year-old Lulu. The adorable toddler, who has her own Facebook page and has melted the hearts of thousands of social media users has not always had it easy. Born prematurely, little Lulu was extremely underweight and had to remain in hospital for two weeks, it was at this time when doctors notified social workers to place the little girl in a place of safety as her biological mother struggled with substance abuse. She was sent to Hannah’s Place of Safety, a safe house for abandoned and neglected babies in Mitchells Plain. It was here that supervisor Tracey and board member Rodney, fell in love with the person they now call their princess.

“Lulu became more ill at the home and suffered from pyloric stenosis - a rupture in her tummy - and she was rushed to Red Cross Children’s Hospital where she had to stay for two weeks.

Lulu loved the cupcakes at the book launch. Photo: Facebook/Rodney Brown;

“This was where my wife bonded with her and I got involved when she came back to Hannah’s Place,” Rodney said.

He says babies usually stayed at the safe house for about three months or more, but Lulu stayed for five months and she thrived.

Rodney says he and wife Tracey, who have two children, boys, tried all channels to enable them to foster Lulu who had already stolen their hearts.

“Someone then told the social worker there was a biological family member in Clarke Estate, Elsies River willing to look after Lulu, her grandmother’s sister.

“As we handed Lulu over to her family, we stayed in contact, we didn’t want to lose her. It was then that we contacted the family and an agreement was made between us and social workers that we would co-parent Lulu,” Rodney said.

The book, which he said took about 20 minutes to write as it was easy to write about the toddler who loved playing dominoes, had a love for cars, skipping and playing with their Jack Russel, Max and watching her favourit cartoon, Peppa Pig.

“Because Lulu is dear to us, it was important for Lulu to tell her story.

“The concept of the book is to celebrate her life and for her to inspire her siblings and others out there. Lulu needs to be an inspiration, especially where she comes from.

“There are many other Lulu’s on the Cape Flats who are not as privileged to be loved by two families as Lulu is,” Rodney said.

The once underweight little girl now weighs 23 kgs, and is bilingual as she speaks English and Afrikaans.

Rodney says there is an educational aspect to the book and that he hopes to see Lulu’s book in each school and household as the target market is for children aged between two and eight years old.

“We want to encourage reading in children and families again. There’s more to those tablets, and YouTube videos.

“Lulu has a social media following and she has placed such a huge role in galvanising others. People relate to Lulu as being a part of them,” Rodney said.

The couple aims to have follow up books as Lulu grows up.

In the first two days of its launch, Lulu sold 200 books which included a Lulu facemask and keyring.

African News Agency