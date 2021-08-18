Man, 21, arrested at Greenwood Park ’hideout’, charged with friend’s murder

Durban: A 21-year-old man was arrested at his hideout in Greenwood Park and charged with the murder of his friend. Police said the murder occurred in the Doboti area in Nsuze policing precinct on August 14 .

“It is alleged a group of friends were consuming alcohol at a homestead. An argument broke out between two mates when one of them wanted to leave with the alcohol. “It is further alleged the accused and the victim Lindokuhle Mkhize, 27 had a physical fight where the suspect was beaten. “It is also alleged the accused produced a knife and stabbed Mkhize in the left side of his chest.

“Mkhize succumbed to his injury at the scene. A case of murder was opened at Nsuze for investigation.” In another incident, police are searching for the robbers of a business premises in Chris Hani Road. On Monday evening, two armed men held up three employees and a shootout ensued. Police said one employee died after allegedly jumping from the balcony. The other was airlifted to hospital and the third sustained injuries.