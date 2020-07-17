Man, 28, accused of opening dad's 16-year-old grave and taking his bones

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - A 28-year-old man has been charged with the violation of a grave after he was allegedly found in possession of the remains believed to be that of his father, who was buried 16 years ago. The man had gone to government offices in Vryburg, North West, looking for assistance when he was arrested on Wednesday. Police have not been able to say what department he visited and the reason for his visit. According to North West police spokesperson Brigadie Sabata Mokgwaabone, Fikile Modukanele was in Vryburg and carrying a bag which contained the bones when he was nabbed. Mokgwaabone said police had received a tip-off about Modukanele's bag and that it was suspicious.

"Upon searching the man's luggage, the police found bones inside two bags. The accused informed the police during questioning that the bones were of his late father.

"He further told the police that he took them after digging up his father' s grave in Moshawane village, west of Mahikeng, in Tshidilamololmo.

"The police have since seized the bones, which will be subjected to forensic tests," he said.

Mokgwaabone said police went to Moshawane village to check Modukanele's father's grave and confirm his statement.

"They went and confirmed. Indeed the grave was violated or tampered with. That is why the bones have been taken to confirm if indeed they are of the accused's late father."

Mukanele appeared at the Molopo Magistrate's Court for violation of a grave and is still in custody.

Mukanele lives in Moshawane and it's not yet known why he travelled over 160 kilometres to Vryburg with the bones.