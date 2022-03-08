Man, 32, to remain behind bars over Durban businessman’s kidnapping

Durban: A 32-year-old man made his first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday afternoon, charged with the alleged kidnapping of a Durban businessman. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KZN Natasha Kara, said the accused, Hagge Yasse, faced charges of kidnapping, attempted extortion, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravention of the Immigration Act.

“He is alleged to have robbed and kidnapped a Durban businessman, and held him captive while he demanded R1 million from the man's family,” said Kara. “The man was able to escape and made his way to a police station where he reported the incident. Police followed up on his information which led to Yasse's arrest.” The accused, the NPA said, was remanded into police custody and the matter was adjourned until March 15 for bail investigations.

The SAPS said the businessman’s wife had sensed her husband was in trouble when he failed to return home by 10.30pm on March 4. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said more information emerged that the victim was held at a house at KwaDindi in Taylors Halt after he was kidnapped from his business premises in Reservoir Hills, and the suspects took cash from the premises. IOL