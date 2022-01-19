Man allegedly involved in cash-in-transit heist at East London shopping mall, told cops he was hijacked

Durban: A 28-year-old man who allegedly told police he was hijacked has been arrested and charged for his alleged participation in a cash-in-transit heist in East London. According to police, Nyameko Hlala, 28, made a brief appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

He faces charges pertaining to a heist that took place on Saturday, January 15, at an East London mall. According to police spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, the incident took place at around midday. “It is alleged two armed suspects allegedly accosted G4S security guards outside of one of the wholesalers.

“They managed to get away with the cash box and headed towards Reeston. They were reportedly driving a white double-cab bakkie without registration plates that was parked in the vicinity. “The getaway vehicle was later found abandoned after it crashed into a house in Reeston. Preliminary investigation revealed the ownership of the said vehicle and an address in Ezibeleni. “Around midnight on the same day Hlala walked into Ezibeleni police station and reported that he was hijacked by unknown individuals in East London earlier that day. He further stated that the hijackers drove with him and left him tied up and locked in a deserted shack.”

Ramovha said after being questions by the Queenstown-based Hawks, Hlala was arrested. “Investigation to trace the other possible suspects is ongoing.” Hlala will appear in court on January 25 for a possible bail application.