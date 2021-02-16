Man arrested for allegedly raping wife shortly after she found him with another woman

Johannesburg - A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 25-year-old wife. This is believed to have happened after his wife arrived home to find him with another woman.

Captain Xoli Mbele of the Johannesburg police said the wife had gone to Mpumalanga to fetch the couple’s children as schools were reopening. However, when she arrived home on Saturday with the children in tow, she found her husband with another woman and an argument ensued, he said.

“The other woman then left. While sleeping, the suspect slept with her without her consent. She said the suspect forced himself on her even when she said no. Their children were asleep at the time.”

Mbele said she reported the attack on Sunday and her husband was arrested at work on Monday morning in the Joburg CBD. He said the investigation was under way and the suspect was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Johannesburg Central Station Commander Brigadier Ivan Perumal has issued a stern warning to men that if a woman said no, she needed to be respected. “Even if she is your wife, sleeping with her without her consent is a rape and police will not hesitate to effect an arrest.”