Man arrested for theft of copper cable in the Free State

A suspected copper cable thief was arrested in Kutlwanong near Odendaalsrus in the Free State after community members tipped the police. According to police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, community members shared information with the police on duty at Kutlwanong satellite police station about a suspect who was on his way to sell copper cable at a supermarket in Block 1.

"Members of the community reportedly apprehended the suspect with copper cable and another copper cable was found at the supermarket and seized by Odendaalsrus SAPS (South African Police Service) members." Captain Thakeng said a scrap yard owner, aged 23 and a 24-year-old man, and two undocumented persons, aged 38 and 43, were arrested. The police recovered 46 rolls of 18 core copper cable.

The four men were expected to appear in the Odendaalsrus Magistrate's Court on Monday. He said the acting police district commissioner of Lejweleputswa District Municipality, Brigadier Mzondi Mojafi applauded residents of Kutlwanong for sharing information with the police that led to arrests and seizure of copper cable. "The district commissioner also praised the police members for their swift action," Captain Thakeng said.

Meanwhile two weeks ago, the police in KwaZulu-Natal Police arrested three people after they were found in possession of a suspected stolen trailer and a container which was carrying R6 million worth of copper. Both the trailer and the container were reported stolen in Maydon Wharf, Durban on August 16. “Information at police’s disposal indicates that a driver picked up a truck from a terminal on Bremen Road in Bayhead, Durban on the afternoon of 16 August 2023. The truck was later found abandoned on Sharkmesher Road in Bayhead but the trailer and the container with copper were missing and the driver was nowhere to be found. The matter was reported to the police and investigations commenced," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda. He said information was gathered leading to the recovery of the trailer and its loot at a farm in Bishopstowe in Pietermaritzburg.