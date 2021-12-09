Man collapses and dies at uMhlanga Main Beach

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal police have opened an inquest after a 53-year-old man collapsed and died at uMhlanga Main Beach on Tuesday. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded to a medical emergency on the uMhlanga Main Beach, North of Durban.

“Reports indicate that a man had collapsed near the shore break. “eThekwini lifeguards who had witnessed the event were on scene within seconds of the man collapsing. “After a quick assessment, lifeguards found the man unresponsive and not breathing and immediately initiated CPR.”

Herbst said on arrival of multiple Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners, a full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated. “Despite best efforts by all on scene, the man's condition rapidly deteriorated and he was sadly declared deceased on the scene.” Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the deceased had been identified as Aristidis Nokolopoulos.