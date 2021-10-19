Man collapses while waiting to receive Covid-19 jab at KZN North Coast site

According to Reaction Unit SA, the man expected to receive his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Durban: A 51-year-old man collapsed and died outside the vaccination centre in Tongaat on Monday.

“RUSA Operations Centre received a call from a female at approximately 07.44am requesting assistance for an unresponsive male at the Tongaat Sports Centre.

“On arrival located the man lying at the entrance of the premises.

“His walking aid was located next to him. He showed no signs of life and was declared deceased.