Man collapses while waiting to receive Covid-19 jab at KZN North Coast site
Share this article:
Durban: A 51-year-old man collapsed and died outside the vaccination centre in Tongaat on Monday.
According to Reaction Unit SA, the man expected to receive his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
“RUSA Operations Centre received a call from a female at approximately 07.44am requesting assistance for an unresponsive male at the Tongaat Sports Centre.
“On arrival located the man lying at the entrance of the premises.
“His walking aid was located next to him. He showed no signs of life and was declared deceased.
“According to witnesses, the man was seen smoking a cigarette when he suddenly collapsed.
“The identity of the deceased has been established and his next of kin has been advised of the incident, ” concluded Balram.
SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said there was an incident but no case was opened at Tongaat SAPS.
The Department of Health declined to comment and referred queries to the SAPS.
IOL