Man critically injured after trench collapses, trapping him

Durban: A man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after was injured when a trench collapsed, trapping him. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics, had to reports of a construction site accident at a gated estate in Ballito.

“On arrival of paramedics, it was established that a worker had been engulfed by soil after a trench side-wall collapsed onto him. “The man was trapped from his neck down. His co-workers managed to dig him free, prior to the arrival of emergency services. “The man was found to be in a critical condition and was stabilised on scene by IPSS advanced life support paramedics.”

He said the patient was thereafter transport to hospital. Earlier this week, in a separate incident, a construction worker had to be airlifted to hospital after he was crushed by heavy machinery during an industrial accident. Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said: “Reports indicate that the driver of a construction vehicle lost control while ascending an embankment.