Man dies while spearfishing at KZN beach, still no sign of six-year-old swept out to sea

Durban: While the body of a six-year-old boy who was swept out to sea at Zimbali has still not been found, another drowning occurred on the KZN north coast on Saturday. The little boy was swept out to sea while swimming with his mother three weeks ago.

Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, confirmed that while the search has not been called off, emergency workers will only resume it if there were any sightings. At the time Herbst said: “It is reported that a mother and child were in the water at an unprotected beach when the pair lost their footing and were swept to sea. The mother managed to return to shore with assistance, but the young child is yet to be located.” He said aircraft, drones, foot patrols and water craft are once more being used to try to locate the child, unfortunately with negative results to date.

In the weekend incident, a 56-year-old man died while spear-fishing at Thompson’s Bay near Ballito, with his son. The Ballito resident, Colin Albertyn, was declared dead by paramedics shortly after he was brought to shore. Herbst said: “The father seemingly suffered cardiac arrest whilst out at sea and the son swam with the man back to shore.

“Lifeguards assisted the pair on to shore where CPR was commenced. IPSS Medical Rescues paramedics arrived on the scene and initiated a full advanced life support resuscitation. “Despite efforts of paramedics, the man was declared dead on scene,” he said. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed an inquest docket is being investigated by Umhlali SAPS after a 56-year-old man drowned at Thompson’s Bay Beach.