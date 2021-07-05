Man gunned down at KZN car wash

Durban: Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was killed at a car wash in Mariannhill on Friday at noon. “A 45-year-old man was at the car wash at Acorn area in Mariannhill when an unknown vehicle stopped next to them,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

“The occupants of the said vehicle alighted and fired shots, fatally wounding the victim.” Mbele said the motive and gunmen were unknown at this stage. “The matter is still under investigation.”

Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said that when paramedics arrived on scene shortly after the shooting, they found the patient lying in a pool of blood in the driveway. “The patients was assessed. However, he showed no signs of life and was, sadly, declared deceased on the scene.” Herbst said the patient had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.