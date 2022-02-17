Man jailed for dousing sleeping girlfriend with paraffin and setting her on fire

PRETORIA – The eMalahleni regional court has convicted and sentenced 37-year-old Kholofelo Nonyane to ten years direct imprisonment for attempted murder on his 21-year-old girlfriend. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in December 2019, Nonyane had a heated argument with his girlfriend at Coronation, where they were residing.

“While the victim (the girlfriend) was asleep, the accused (Nonyane) poured paraffin on her, set her alight in a locked room, and fled the scene. The victim sustained injuries on her body,” Nyuswa said. “The accused was later found in his hide-out in Shatale, Bushbuckridge, where he was arrested.” In court, Nonyane pleaded not guilty.

The State led evidence of three witnesses, including the evidence of the 21-year-old woman who told the court of her ordeal in the inferno. “The landlord who heard the victim screaming, and saw that she was badly burnt also testified. Their evidence collaborated with the testimony of the doctor who treated the victim when she arrived in hospital,” said Nyuswa. State prosecutor Maureen Nkosi, emphasised to the court that this case was a perfect example of gender-based violence, and argued for a stiff sentence.

“The court sentenced Nonyane to 10 years of direct imprisonment and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm as part of the sentence,” Nyuswa said. “The National Prosecuting Authority strongly condemns violence against women and children and applauds all stakeholders involved to secure maximum sentence and justice for the victim.” Last month, a 44-year-old man from KwaNgema, in Mpumalanga, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court after he was convicted of raping a 16-year-old mentally disabled minor, who is his neighbour.