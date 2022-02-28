Man on bail for dealing in drugs arrested on fresh charges

PRETORIA – A 42-year-old suspected drug dealer, who is on bail for allegedly dealing in drugs, has been arrested in Bethal by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Mpumalanga on fresh charges. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the 42-year-old is appearing in court today, after being nabbed on Friday, by the Hawks’ Secunda-based serious organised crime investigation, the Secunda crime intelligence and Secunda K9 unit.

“Information was received and followed about a drug dealer who was peddling drugs at Jabulani Street next to the mall in Bethal. On arrival, the team found a male in possession of pieces of rock cocaine and dagga,” Sekgotodi said. The suspected drug dealer was arrested and detained at Bethal SAPS. Sekgotodi said the 42-year-old was previously arrested and charged on similar charges around Bethal.

“During the previous bail hearing (for the initial case), the investigating officer opposed bail but the court granted him. The suspect will appear in the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” Sekgotodi said. Earlier this month, a 60-year-old Mpumalanga woman, identified by police as Mavis Themba Hlungwane who was previously sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for dealing in drugs, was arrested on fresh charges. Hlungwane was arrested by members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation based in Secunda, the Mpumalanga provincial crime intelligence unit and the Ermelo crime intelligence unit.