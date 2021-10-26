Man shot dead while driving on Armstrong Avenue, La Lucia

Durban: A man believed to be in his 40s was shot dead while travelling in his vehicle on Armstrong Avenue, La Lucia, at around 8am on Tuesday. Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said paramedics responded to the shooting.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male had been shot multiple times by a high calibre rifle while seated in his vehicle. “The man was assessed. However, he showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased on the scene. “SAPS are currently on the scene, and the area has been cordoned off.”

A parent who had been dropping his child of at a school nearby described the scene as something out of a movie. The person who declined to be named said the car was sprayed with bullets, and the driver lost control and crashed into an office park. "My daughter was in the car and wanted to know what the sounds were about. I couldn't tell her that a man had been shot."