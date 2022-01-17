Man shot execution-style, body found on side of road between Tongaat and Ballito

Durban: The body of a man believed to be in his 30s, was found on an unpaved road between Ballito and Tongaat on Monday morning. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), members arrived on the scene at approximately 06:58 and found the man lying in a prone position.

“His hands were bound behind his back with cable ties. “He appears to have sustained two gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma to his head.” Balram said he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

“Two 9mm spent cartridges were recovered near his body. The motive for the execution-style murder could not be confirmed.” SAPS have been approached for comment. Meanwhile, in another shooting incident that took place on Friday, a man was shot dead while walking in Phoenix.