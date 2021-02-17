Man suspected of stabbing his lover jumps to his death trying to evade arrest

Johannesburg - A man sought for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend jumped from the window of his 5th floor flat and died, apparently while police officers and a security guard at his door tried to get inside.

The incident happened on Monday in Hillbrow and the man was declared dead at the scene.

According to Ndileka Cola of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), it’s alleged two police officers and a security officer went to the man’s flat at the Moulin Rouge building to conduct a raid.

They were working on a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm opened by the man’s girlfriend at Hillbrow Police Station on Saturday. Cola said the man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend with bread knife which was found stuck in her right hand.

“They knocked at the door, but there was no response. In an effort to get access to the flat, the security guard sourced spare keys from the caretaker. The caretaker could not find the spare keys for the specific flat police wanted to access, as such he brought a small chisel to open the door.