Man who spent 7 years in jail for murdering girlfriend suspected of killing new lover a month into his parole

A Limpopo man, 35, who was out on parole, is believed to have murdered his girlfriend, 20, before committing suicide. Ronny Kgatla’s was found hanging from a tree on August 31 but the decomposing body of Kgaogelo Shai was found on Monday in a streambed, after her family had been looking for her for over a week. Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the family of the Letaba TVET College student had reported her missing on September 1. She was last been seen with Kgatla. Mojapelo said after discovering Kgatla’s body and that his new lover was missing, they suspected the worst. “We suspected that he might have killed her too and concluded that we should be looking for a body.”

After a week of searching, he said, they found Shai’s body.

“The body was found on Monday around 10.25am at Mokgolobotho village, Dan Extension 2.

“The body was found by the police from Ritavi and the K9 (unit), lying in a dry streambed.

“He possibly strangled her but we cannot determine the cause of death yet because the body was already decomposed,” he said.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Kgatla had just been released. He said the matter of his suicide and the latest alleged murder was brought to their attention on Monday.

Nxumalo said Kgatla had received a 14-year prison sentence in 2015 for murdering his girlfriend.

“He was released on parole on July 16, 2020 as he had served the minimum required time and had completed rehabilitation programmes.

“The sentence was due to expire in 2027.

“The Department of Correctional Services has initiated an investigation following his suicide and links to a murder case (girlfriend) alleged to have been committed by Kgatla. The SAPS is also looking into the matter,” he said.

IOL