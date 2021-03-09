Manhunt launched for more suspects behind Eldorado Parks’ grisly murders

Johannesburg - Police have launched a manhunt for more suspects believed to be behind the gruesome murders of two young men in Eldorado Park. The bodies of the men aged 26 and 27 were found on Friday afternoon at a house in East Road, Extension 9. They had been beaten to death. Two suspects aged 40 and 50 have since been arrested for the murders of the two men. However, police believe that two arrested suspects did not act alone and that more people may have been involved. They have since launched a manhunt for them. According to Gauteng Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, police were alerted to the crime and made their way to the house where they made the gruesome discovery.

“They found two bodies in one room, badly assaulted and wrapped with a plastic. Both the deceased's hands and feet were tied with a wire. The deceased have since been identified by their next of kin.

’“However, police at this stage are not at liberty to disclose their identities,” she said.

Peters also said preliminary investigations have revealed that the two men were last seen with someone the previous day and it’s believed that the person has also been killed.

“Police are therefore also probing the possibility that a severely injured body found the previous day at Klipspruit West Cemetery, could be that of the third person whose identity is yet to be determined.

“Police will therefore establish whether the two crime scenes are connected.”

“Police are appealing for anyone with information that could assist with the investigation and lead to the apprehension of the two sought suspects, to urgently contact police at Kliptown SAPS, or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or relay information via the MySAPS App that can be downloaded onto any smartphone,” Peters said.

