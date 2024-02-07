Maretha Gerber is the first woman President and Group CEO of Daimler trucks

Daimler Truck Southern Africa announced earlier this month that it would be appointing its first woman chief executive. The automotive company said that it has made Maretha Gerber the President and Group CEO of Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA).

According to a statement, Gerber makes history by being the first woman appointed in this role at DTSA and will replace the current President and Group CEO, Michael Dietz. Dietz will become the President and CEO of Regional Centre Middle East and Africa. It should be noted that both Gerber and Dietz, will start in their new roles, effective 1 April 2024.

“We are delighted to welcome Maretha Gerber as the new President and Group CEO for DTSA and the second female on the Daimler Truck Overseas ExCom team. With her vast experience and excellent client rapport, we cannot think of anyone better for this position. “Likewise, with his extensive knowledge and broad experience, we are pleased to have won Michael for the Regional Centre Middle East and Africa. We wish both Maretha and Michael all the best in their new roles.” Andreas von Wallfeld, Head of Daimler Truck Overseas said. Gerber said that she was honoured to be given this opportunity.