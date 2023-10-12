Markus Jooste’s latest appeal denied, now he must pay R15 million fine

The tribunal has upheld the sanctions imposed on him by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

The former Steinhoff CEO has been given a fine by the JSE to the value of R15 million and cannot serve as a director for a listed company for 20 years.

The JSE imposed “a public censure and the maximum permissible fine of R7,500,000 for Steinhoff’s consolidated financial statements for the 2015 and prior financial periods and for the 15 months ended September 30, 2016, which did not comply with IFRS and the Listings Requirements, and was incorrect, false and misleading in material aspects”.

The exchange also stated that Jooste would be given a “public censure and a permissible fine of R7,500,000 for his breaches of the listings requirements regarding the Steinhoff at Work transaction”.