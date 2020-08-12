Married father of three jailed for 80 years for raping 8 women

Johannesburg - A serial rapist, who is also a father of three, has been handed an 80-year sentence for his reign of terror in the Free State in which eight women were raped, some of them in front of their siblings and children. On August 5, the Sasolburg High Court handed Anele Headman Gqorholo, 37, an 80-year sentence for rape. For four years, Gqorholo, a former security guard, would leave his wife and children at home, put on a balaclava and looking for victims. According to Brigadier Motantsi Makhele of the Free State police, Gqorholo’s reign of terror started in 2015 and lasted until his arrest in 2019.

“He started terrorising the community of Zamdela from 2015 (and continued until) 2019. The victims are females between 18 and 31 who were targeted while walking home in the early hours.

“Gqorholo, who always had his face covered with a balaclava, would grab his victims and threaten them with a knife before raping and robbing them of their belongings.

“In other incidents he broke into the victim’s house while they were asleep, then raped them in the presence of their siblings and children.”

Makhele said after thorough investigation and thanks to the dedication of the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kgayane, Gqorholo was linked to the cases through DNA tests.

He was arrested on August 8, 2019 and kept in custody until his sentencing.

He was found guilty on handed an 80-year sentence on eight counts of rape, 75 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, five years for compelled sexual assault, two years for theft, six years for sexual assault, and three years for housebreaking and theft.

“All sentences will run concurrently and he will serve 80 years in prison,” said Makhele.

