Matric class of 2021 can score census jobs

PRETORIA – Stats SA has extended the closing date for job applications for next year’s census – a move that gives the Matric class of 2021 a chance to score one of the more than 160 000 temporary positions. “The closing date for the HR Registration Database that is used to identify contract staff for all Stats SA projects, has been extended to 31 January 2022,” Stats SA said.

“This will give the 2021 matriculants, who will receive their results towards the end of January 2022, a chance to apply for the available work opportunities.” The closing date for the HR Registration Database, used to identify contract staff for all #StatsSA projects, has been extended to 31 Jan 2022 to give the 2021 matriculants a chance to apply for work opportunities.



Apply here: https://t.co/qTJVDFsl4U#GetCounted #KeaJobseeker pic.twitter.com/f7Qj743YaF — Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 29, 2021 Stats SA said the date change would not affect the date for census data collection as fieldwork will commence on census night, February 2, as planned. “The appointment of approximately 165 000 field staff will be completed by mid-January, in time for census training to commence,” said Stats SA.

“Contract staff are recruited from the areas in which they reside. Those who are contacted after January 18 will receive catch-up and on-the-job training to ensure that they are able to perform their work competently.” “Applications are online on (http://www.statssa.gov.za/hr) for contract employment. “Our call centre agents can help prospective candidates to complete their application. Call centre agents can be reached on 0800 110 248.”