Matric exam rewrites leaves pupil scrambling to reschedule wedding and honeymoon dates

Durban - Having to rewrite their maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 examinations is not something matric pupils are looking forward to however, for Mpumalanga pupil, Eesa Omar, the rewrite has ruined his wedding and honeymoon plans. Omar who said monies had already been paid to vendors and his honeymoon dates chosen, said he thought the rewrite was unfair.

According to TimesLive, 18-year-old Omar was planning to get married on Saturday and be on his honeymoon by Tuesday - the same day that pupils will rewrite maths paper 2.

Pupils will rewrite the physical science paper 2 on December 17.

Omar said he now has to change his wedding plans which have caused an inconvenience to his parents.

He told TimesLive that he had been planning his wedding for the last four months and deposits had been paid for all the vendors.