Matric exam rewrites leaves pupil scrambling to reschedule wedding and honeymoon dates
Durban - Having to rewrite their maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 examinations is not something matric pupils are looking forward to however, for Mpumalanga pupil, Eesa Omar, the rewrite has ruined his wedding and honeymoon plans. Omar who said monies had already been paid to vendors and his honeymoon dates chosen, said he thought the rewrite was unfair.
According to TimesLive, 18-year-old Omar was planning to get married on Saturday and be on his honeymoon by Tuesday - the same day that pupils will rewrite maths paper 2.
Pupils will rewrite the physical science paper 2 on December 17.
Omar said he now has to change his wedding plans which have caused an inconvenience to his parents.
He told TimesLive that he had been planning his wedding for the last four months and deposits had been paid for all the vendors.
Last week, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, announced that for the first time in the country’s history, pupils will have to rewrite the two exams. Motshekga said the decision was taken as a last resort after both papers were leaked to pupils just hours before they were due to write.
Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Judge Norman Davis, hearing the application to overturn the rewrite of two exam papers next week, questioned whether Motshekga ever considered what would be the least inconvenient option for the pupils when she ordered the rewrite. Civil rights organisation AfriForum is assisting four pupils in lodging the urgent application.
IOL