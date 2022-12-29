Durban – Newly elected ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, has distanced the governing party from those who allegedly asked government departments to fund some of their activities for the January 8 celebrations in Mangaung. The ANC is early next month expected to descend on Mangaung (Bloemfontein), its birthplace, to celebrate its 111th anniversary and a series of events are planned.

The celebration will also offer the party’s leadership to deliver the statement that charts the way forward for the government it leads. Political analysts believe that the key message this year will again be a call for unity and renewal as the incumbent president is taking his last bite of the leadership cherry. The return will be for the first time since the party was here in January 2012 to celebrate its centenary and later held its 53th national elective conference. This was where former president Jacob Zuma won a second term by defeating his former deputy, Kgalema Motlanthe.

@MYANC warns against use of Public Resources for its January 8th 111th Anniversary Celebrations scheduled to take place at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein #ANC111 pic.twitter.com/SjZKomIyBw — African National Congress (@MYANC) December 29, 2022 However, this time around, the return is with a bargain as the party has to finish its mothballed elective conference which was held at Nasrec between December 16 and 20. On the issue of funding, allegedly using state money, Mbalula said the ANC would not tolerate any efforts by individuals to use its name to solicit funds from the public purse. His statement, according to the party, came after it was learnt that some people were going around asking for money from government departments using the party’s name.

“The ANC has noted with concern messages circulating on social media platforms suggesting that there is a directive from unnamed sources that government departments must fund certain aspects of the January 8 111th anniversary celebrations. “The ANC will not tolerate any person using its name under the pretext of raising funds for its activities from public funds. @MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa to deliver the ANC 111th Anniversary NEC statement at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State on Sunday, 8 January 2023 #ANC111 pic.twitter.com/LfnZFJ9U4x — African National Congress (@MYANC) December 27, 2022 “Where there is any evidence of any government official purporting to divert public resources under the pretext that these are for ANC activities, decisive action will be taken against such officials.

