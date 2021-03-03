Metro cops close parts of Rondebult Road to protect motorists as protesting residents go on a rampage
Johannesburg - Ekurhuleni Metro Police had to close some parts of Rondebult Road in Boksburg for the safety of motorists after some residents went on a rampage on Wednesday morning.
Residents of Comet in Boksburg took to the streets around 5.30am then blocked off some roads with burning tyres and rubble.
It’s not yet known why the residents took to the streets as both the metro police and SAPS didn’t know.
Comet is an area made of shacks and houses that used to house railway workers.
Spokesperson for the metro police Kobeli Mokheseng said they had to make the decision of closing the road for the safety of motorists using it.
“Although we did not receive any reports of motorist being attacked of their cars damaged, we closed Rondebult Road between Middle and Main Roads to protect them. We didn’t want a situation where motorists’ cars are damaged or they are attacked.
“They would have to use Trichardt and Commissioner Roads as alternatives,” he said.
While Mokheseng said the police officers rushed to the scene to negotiate with the protesters and understand their grievances, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said at the time of publication that she was not aware of the protest.
IOL