Metro cops close parts of Rondebult Road to protect motorists as protesting residents go on a rampage

Johannesburg - Ekurhuleni Metro Police had to close some parts of Rondebult Road in Boksburg for the safety of motorists after some residents went on a rampage on Wednesday morning.

Residents of Comet in Boksburg took to the streets around 5.30am then blocked off some roads with burning tyres and rubble.

It’s not yet known why the residents took to the streets as both the metro police and SAPS didn’t know.

Comet is an area made of shacks and houses that used to house railway workers.

Spokesperson for the metro police Kobeli Mokheseng said they had to make the decision of closing the road for the safety of motorists using it.