Metro cops in court over claims they pocketed R550 bribe from motorist driving with a ’faulty’ mirror

Durban: Two Durban Metro police metro officers are expected to line up in the dock, following allegations they allegedly took a bribe from a motorist whose vehicle had a faulty mirror. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the complainant alleged that he was driving along Acutt Avenue, on June 23 at around 11am, when he was stopped by two metro police officers dressed in civilian clothing.

“The complainant further alleged the policemen asked him about the mirror that was damaged and demanded a bribe of R550, which he paid.” Mbele said a case of corruption was opened for investigation at Greenwood Park SAPS. “On 24 June, 2021 at 9am, the same complainant was at his workplace in North Coast Road when the same suspects approached him. They allegedly forced and threatened him to drop the case.”

Mbele said a case of intimidation was opened at Greenwood Park SAPS. She said the suspects, aged 33 and 39, were arrested for both charges on Thursday. They were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Durban Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said both suspects were nabbed by the metro police’s internal investigations unit.