Minister Creecy reaffirms her department’s commitment to fighting rhino poaching

FORESTRY, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has reiterated her department's commitment to stamping out rhino poaching. Creecy said she continues to work closely with the private sector and non-governmental organisations through the Integrated Strategic Management of Rhinoceros approach and the draft National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking to address rhino poaching.

A total of 451 rhino were poached in South Africa in 2021, 327 within government reserves and 124 on private property. While there is a 24% decrease in rhino poaching compared to the pre-Covid period in 2019, there has been an increase in poaching on private properties. Creecy said that last year, 209 rhino were poached for their horns in South African National Parks – all in the Kruger National Park. "This was in fact a decrease in comparison to 2020 when 247 rhino were poached within the national parks. It is important to note that none of SANParks’ smaller rhino parks experienced any rhino losses from poaching in 2021, in comparison to the two rhino that were poached in 2020," she said.

Creecy said information collected and communication flows through the Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre (EEFC) which continues to support the teams at both a tactical level and strategic level. Picture: DFFE