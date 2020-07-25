Minister Ebrahim Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, has tested positive for Covid-19. According to a media statement, the Minister received his results today, 25 July 2020. It should be noted that this was the Patel’s second test to be conducted since the outbreak of this virus. The minister is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home. It should also be noted that those that have been in contact with the Minister are in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested.

Gwede Mantashe

This is not the first member of parliament to test positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe was admitted to hospital just days after contracting Covid-19.

Mantashe, along with his wife Nolwandle, were confirmed to have been infected two weeks ago.

Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, whilst Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home, a statement said.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has also tested positive for Covid-19.

In terms of Premiers, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, North West Premier Jobs Mokgoro and Gauteng Premier David Makhura have all tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently recovering at home.

The Covid-19 has swept through the country in a matter of just four months, with cases rising from 240 infections on March 21 to over 381 000 cases and over 5000 deaths on July 21 - exactly four months later.

South Africa is currently on Day 121 of its lockdown. The country is now on level 3 of an eased lockdown which has allowed millions of workers to return to work.

