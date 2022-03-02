Missing KZN pastor found dead in a bush

Durban - A spiritual, helpful man of God – that is how slain pastor Siyabonga Mashaba, 36, has been described by a colleague. Mashaba, a pastor at Spoken Word Fellowship, in Greytown, was found in dead in a bush in Greytown, on February 24, after he had been missing for three days.

Sifiso Ndlovu, a pastor at Spoken Word Fellowship, in Pietermaritzburg, said they were devastated. “It’s hard to explain. We are still in shock,” said Ndlovu. Ndlovu said they were uncertain about the circumstances leading up to Mashaba’s death and were hoping police could shed light on the incident.

He said Mashaba, who was married with children, would be laid to rest in Gauteng this weekend. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was opened at Greytown SAPS for investigation. She said, on February 24, at around 7pm, police received a creport of a dead body in the bushes, at a farm in the Greytown area, and proceeded to the scene.

“On arrival, they found the body a 36-year-old man, with a stab wound at the back of the neck,” said Gwala. Gwala said the victim had been missing since February 21. “His vehicle was later found abandoned in the area. The motive for the killing is unknown,” said Gwala.