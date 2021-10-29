Missing KZN policeman found days after he was due to get married
Durban:A KwaZulu-Natal policeman, who had been missing for a week and was due to get married on Sunday, has been reunited with his family.
Police said Sergeant Simphiwe Phumlani Lucas Sibiya, 43, was last seen by his mother at his homestead in the Ndikilini area, Mbongolwane on October 20 at around 10pm.
Sibiya was stationed at Mbongolwane SAPS.
Police said Sibiya was due to be married on Sunday, October 24.
Following his disappearance, police urgently requested the assistance of community members.
However, on Wednesday police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Sibiya was found alive and reunited with his family.
No further details were provided.
IOL