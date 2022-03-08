Missing Stanger sisters reunited with their family

Durban: Two KwaZulu Natal sisters who went missing on Monday night have been reunited with their family. According to Dylan Meyrick head of IPSS Medical Rescue, they received information that the sisters, aged 3 and 15, went missing from their Stanger home on Monday night.

Meyrick said together with SAPS Search and Rescue Unit, they began searching for the girls and eventually found them approximately 2 kilometres from their home. He said the girls were taken to hospital for further care. Details were sketchy and the SAPS have been approached for comment.

Two KZN girls aged 6 and 14 kidnapped and murdered by known suspect

In a separate incident, two girls aged 6 and 14, who were kidnapped by a known suspect in Ulundi, have been found dead. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele it is alleged the girls went missing on March 3, at around 7pm. The six year old was found the following day. She had been beaten and strangled. The older girl’s body was found on Sunday.

