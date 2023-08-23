Mixed reaction to Netflix’s new love series featuring people with Down Syndrome

There has been mixed reaction to Netflix's latest reality series, Down for Love. The show, hailing from New Zealand, features a group of people with Down Syndrome who are hoping to find their soul mate. The cast features Libby Hunsdale, Lily Harper, John Halliday, Liesel Shepherd, Carlos Biggemann and Josh Bradley.

According to Netflix, it’s “a heart-warming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down Syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating.” While some think the pun on the genetic disorder is derogatory, there are others who have warmed up to the series praising the popular streaming site of being inclusive. Some people have taken to Twitter to share their views.

“No way this is an actual show on Netflix 💀 #Netflix #downforlove,” tweeted @Jacobvanden3 No way this is an actual show on Netflix 💀 #Netflix #downforlove pic.twitter.com/VzosxoHnC2 — Jacob (@Jacobvanden3) August 22, 2023

"Y’all seen this new series #downforlove on Netflix ?! I want to watch but maybe I’m the terrible person to think it’s a little exploitative of persons with Down Syndrome! Maybe I’m wrong," tweeted @avadadonness Y’all seen this new series #downforlove on Netflix ?! I want to watch but maybe I’m the terrible person to think it’s a little exploitative of persons with Down Syndrome! Maybe I’m wrong — Ava Da Don Dadda 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@avadadonness) August 14, 2023

For the most part, the response to the show has been all love. “#DownForLove will put you in the BEST mood for the rest of the week 💜it is so incredibly heart warming and optimistic! Shows people with disabilities in the most amazingly possible ways,” tweeted @MissprincessB

#DownForLove will put you in the BEST mood for the rest of the week 💜it is so incredibly heart warming and optimistic! Shows people with disabilities in the most amazingly possible ways!🥰 — Brittany Hill (@MissprincessB) August 14, 2023 “I’m watching @netflix #DownforLove Thoughts so far as I’m on EP2 My heart is full and I’m constantly on the edge of 😭 (no change there) #NewZealand looks 😍 #DownSyndrome association in New Zealand should be immensely proud,” posted

My heart is full and I’m constantly on the edge of 😭 (no change there )#NewZealand looks 😍#DownSyndrome association in New Zealand should be immensely proud — Amanda (@amandableazard) August 22, 2023 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described Down Syndrome as a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome. The show made its debut on Netflix earlier this month.