Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Mixed reaction to Netflix’s new love series featuring people with Down Syndrome

While some people have slammed Netflix for their play on words in the show title, other’s have praised the streaming site for being inclusive. Picture: Screenshot of the Netflix series/Se-Anne Rall

Published 2h ago

Share

There has been mixed reaction to Netflix's latest reality series, Down for Love.

The show, hailing from New Zealand, features a group of people with Down Syndrome who are hoping to find their soul mate. The cast features Libby Hunsdale, Lily Harper, John Halliday, Liesel Shepherd, Carlos Biggemann and Josh Bradley.

According to Netflix, it’s “a heart-warming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down Syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating.”

While some think the pun on the genetic disorder is derogatory, there are others who have warmed up to the series praising the popular streaming site of being inclusive.

Some people have taken to Twitter to share their views.

“No way this is an actual show on Netflix 💀 #Netflix #downforlove,” tweeted @Jacobvanden3

"Y’all seen this new series #downforlove on Netflix ?! I want to watch but maybe I’m the terrible person to think it’s a little exploitative of persons with Down Syndrome! Maybe I’m wrong," tweeted @avadadonness

For the most part, the response to the show has been all love.

“#DownForLove will put you in the BEST mood for the rest of the week 💜it is so incredibly heart warming and optimistic! Shows people with disabilities in the most amazingly possible ways,” tweeted @MissprincessB

“I’m watching @netflix #DownforLove Thoughts so far as I’m on EP2 My heart is full and I’m constantly on the edge of 😭 (no change there) #NewZealand looks 😍 #DownSyndrome association in New Zealand should be immensely proud,” posted

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described Down Syndrome as a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome.

The show made its debut on Netflix earlier this month.

IOL

