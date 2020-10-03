Molemole senior official in court over R4.8m theft

POLOKWANE - A 53-year-old senior official of the Molemole Local Municipality in Limpopo will appear in the Polokwane Magistrates' Court on Monday in connection with theft of R4.8 million, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, in Limpopo said.

The official, who has not yet been named, was arrested by members of the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation unit in Polokwane on Friday, Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said in a statement.

The Hawks received a tip-off in 2018 about theft of money at the Makgatho Community Property Association, allegedly by some of the committee members.

The investigation revealed that between 2015 and 2018 the suspect was mentoring the community association and allegedly connived with other committee members of the association to award a farming tender to a company linked to his wife without following due processes.

"It was further revealed that the company never rendered any service to the community despite having received over R4.8 million from the association.