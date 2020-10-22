Mongameli Bobani put on ventilator after testing positive for Covid-19

Durban - Nelson Mandela Bay Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio head, Mongameli Bobani, was rushed to hospital after suffering from Covid-19 complications. According to Bobani's lawyer said that his client felt sick during a meeting last week and was later admitted to St George's Hospital. It is believed that Bobani thought his blood sugar levels were low after he felt ill during a meeting last week. Bobani went home and did not return to work on Monday. Bobani's condition deteriorated and tests confirmed that he had contracted Covid-19.

His lawyer said Bobani is on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said he and his wife are still in quarantine at home.

Mkhize informed the nation earlier this week that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mkhize said his wife has since been discharged from hospital.

"I want to assure you that we are improving each day. I remain in quarantine at home, I am resting and recuperating with only a cough remaining from my previous symptoms. I’m also very pleased that my wife has been discharged from hospital and will be joining me for quarantine at home," he said.

IOL