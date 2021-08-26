More than 2 million vaccines given but KZN’s Covid-19 infections are climbing

By yesterday afternoon, 3 627 new cases were recorded, making it the highest number of positive cases recorded for the day and contributing to 27% of cases nationally.

DURBAN: The number of Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal continues to rise.

At the beginning of the week, 2 542 cases were recorded in KZN. The number has been steadily increasing.

SA also breached the 80 000 death toll, recording a further 516 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The province also has the second-highest number of vaccines administered nationally. KZN breached the 2 million vaccine doses administered by yesterday. Gauteng recorded more than 2.8 million.