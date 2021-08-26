More than 2 million vaccines given but KZN’s Covid-19 infections are climbing
DURBAN: The number of Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal continues to rise.
By yesterday afternoon, 3 627 new cases were recorded, making it the highest number of positive cases recorded for the day and contributing to 27% of cases nationally.
At the beginning of the week, 2 542 cases were recorded in KZN. The number has been steadily increasing.
SA also breached the 80 000 death toll, recording a further 516 deaths in the past 24 hours.
The province also has the second-highest number of vaccines administered nationally. KZN breached the 2 million vaccine doses administered by yesterday. Gauteng recorded more than 2.8 million.
A total of 31 610 doses of both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson were administered on Wednesday.
Almost 16 000 people were fully vaccinated in the past 24 hours.
South Africa has administered 11 363 810 vaccines, and 5.14 million people, or 8.8% percent of the entire population, have been fully vaccinated.
IOL