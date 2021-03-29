Most of Joburg plunged into darkness due to fault at two sub-stations

Johannesburg: Many parts of Johannesburg were plunged into darkness on Monday afternoon. City Power’s Isaac Mangena said the power outages were caused by a fault at the Prospect and Sebenza sub-stations. “City Power is currently experiencing unplanned power interruption at Prospect and Sebenza as a result of a fault that happened on a 275kv (kilovolts) feeder line.” He said technicians had been dispatched to investigate and attend to the power loss. “The Prospect and Sebenza line affects several major sub-stations in the north east, inner city and south of Johannesburg.

“The power loss occurred this afternoon and has affected some of the following areas: Sunningdale, Lyndhurst, Waverley, Wynberg, Crystal Gardens, Birnam, Glenhazel, Highlands North, Fairmount, Silvamonte, Bramley, Lombardy East, Savoy, Inanda, Melrose, Kent Park, Fairways, Killarney, Illovo, Oaklands, Houghton, Alexandra, Rouxville, Norwood, Sydenham, Orange Grove, Bagleston, Maryvale, Bellevue, Observatory, Cyrildene, Kensington, Bruma, Dewetshof, Bez Valley, Joburg CBD, Westfield, Greenstone, Sebenza, Thornhill, Founders Hill, Longmeadow, Robertsham, Turffontein, Mulbarton, Roseacres, Linmeyer, Regents Park, Observatory,Kenilworth, Oakdene, Tulisa Park, South Hills, Mondeor, Cleveland,Benrose, Denver, Kensington, Bez Valley, Doornfontein, the inner city of JHB and surrounding areas.“

Mangena said it was not yet know what the estimated time of power restoration would be.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times.”

City Power would keep customers updated of progress in power restoration via the Twitter handle: @CityPowerJhb, he said.

