Motorists hijacked after being lured by women pretending to be prostitutes, hitch-hikers

Johannesburg – Some motorists have been hijacked while others were robbed of their belongings after being lured to criminals by women they saw standing on the side of the road and tried to help. The women are allegedly working with criminals who then attack motorists when they stop to help. Spokesperson for the the North West Police Colonel Adéle Myburgh said information at their disposal was tsuspects had used the women to lure potential victims by pretending to be hitch-hikers, prostitutes or damsels in distress. “Upon stopping, male suspects would suddenly emerge from the bushes, then overpower victims and hijack their vehicles. In most instances, motorists were also robbed of their valuables,” she said. One of the incidents occurred on Friday, October 2 in which a 44-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint.

“He allegedly stopped his vehicle to assist a lady next to the road, opposite an estate in Dr Wild Fig Street, Hartbeespoortdam.

“The suspects stormed out of the bushes, pointed firearms at him and robbed him of his personal belongings,” she said.

In another unrelated case on Friday January 3, a 44-year-old man was travelling in his Toyota Corolla Quest on the R512, close to Hartbeespoortdam when another Toyota Conquest suddenly stopped right in front of his vehicle.

“It was at that point that six suspects of which three were armed with firearms, overpowered and pointed him with firearms. The victim was tied-up and robbed of his personal belongings and the vehicle. The suspects drove off, leaving him in the bushes. The victim managed to walk to the road where he was helped by a passer-by.”

Myburg said seven people were arrested over the weekend by the Hartbeespoortdam Detectives, Visible Policing and the Brits Trio Task Team for both crimes.

She said the seven were linked to various cases of hijacking, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and theft committed in Hartbeespoortdam, Muldersdrift and Attridgeville.

“Following an intensive investigation, four suspects, Abrahim Thobejane (37), Gaven Khumalo (39), Edgar Maluleka (40) and Koos Maite (37) were arrested and appeared in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Monday November 23 2020, for hijacking and aggravated robbery.

“They will remain in custody until their next court appearance on Tuesday December 1.

“Three more suspects are expected to appear in the Atteridgeville and Krugersdorp Magistrate’s courts respectively on charges of hijacking, murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition” she said.

Myburg added that one of the women who was working with the men to rob motorist was also arrested with one of the suspects in Atteridgeville.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena lauded police in the Bojanala Platinum Sub-District 1 (Brits) for “working tirelessly to ensure that the suspects are apprehended and illegal firearms removed from the wrong hands”.

Kwena said police would continue to work hard to ensure perpetrators were brought to book.

IOL