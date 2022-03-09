Mpumalanga cash loan business owner, his wife, and young daughters shot dead in their Rebone home

Pretoria – The SAPS in Mpumalanga has launched a manhunt after a businessman and his family were shot dead their house in Rebone, in Casteel, near Bushbuckridge. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said two men were seen jumping over the walls after shots rang out in the businessman’s yard on Tuesday night.

“It has been reported that yesterday night at around 7.30pm, neighbours heard sounds of gunshots coming from the house of the said business owner at Rebone, in Casteel, near Bushbuckridge,” said Mohlala. “Thereafter two men were seen jumping over a wall towards the direction of R40 Road then disappearing into the darkness.” Upon their arrival, the police discovered the bodies of a 58-year-old man, his wife, 50, and their two daughters, aged 11 and 8. They had been shot.

The motive for the killing was unknown but police had identified the victims as Johnson Fakude, the owner of Faduk Cash Loans in Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek; his wife Gift Matsane; and their two daughters Princess and Priscilla, said Mohlala. “Police in Bushbuckridge urge anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the branch commander, Detective Colonel Dumisani Mbokane, at 082 556 5630 or call the Crime Stop number, 08600 10111.” Alternatively, community members can share information about the crime via the MySAPSApp.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mohlala said. Mpumalanga commissioner of police Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the incident, and ordered for the swift arrest of the assailants. “We would like to send our condolences to the family of the murdered victims. What has happened is so sad and can never be wished on anyone,” said Manamela.

“Those suspects must be hunted down and be brought to book immediately. We know our community will not disappoint us but will assist with the information that we need.” Last month, police in Mpumalanga arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing a 20-year-old woman who was the mother of his child. At the time, Mohlala said the body of the slain woman was found in bushes near a secondary school.

