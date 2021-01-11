Mpumalanga cops launch manhunt for gunmen who killed Swati and Ndebele Princes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga Police have launched a manhunt for killers of Swati and Ndebele Princes who were shot in two separate incidents a few days ago. Provincial Commissioner in the province, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned the killing of Prince Zwelithini Dlamini, 47, as well as Prince Andries Mbangelwa Mahlangu, 67, and called on the community to work with police in finding those behind “these senseless killings”. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, Dlamini was the first to be killed last week Monday. “The 47-years-old man was shot and killed by an unknown man who stormed into his house in Matsulu near Nelspruit around 10pm. “The victim was eating with two friends when this callous incident happened.

“The heartless assailant after entering the house, did not utter a word but opened fire aimed at Dlamini killing him instantly.

“His friends ran for cover and escaped unharmed.”

Hlathi said they were appealing with anyone who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the killer to contact Captain Elvis Shabangu on 0824490339.

The second killing, Hlathi said, occured on January 9 at his home in Siyabuswa.

According to Hlathi, Mahlangu was shot and killed as he sat in his car.

“His son told police that he heard gunshots around 8.15pm and went out to investigate. He then saw two men running out of the yard where his father had parked his vehicle.

“When he approached the vehicle, he realised that his father was leaning with his chest against the steering wheel unconscious,” Hlathi said.

After discovering that his father had been shot, the son called the police. Paramedics later certified Mahlangu dead at the scene.

“No one has been brought to account so far and police are requesting anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact Lieutenant Colonel April Aphane on 0823026621,” Hlathi said.

IOL